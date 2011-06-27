  1. Home
Used 2006 Honda Accord Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/530.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,990
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque232 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,990
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,990
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,990
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Front track61.1 in.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3589 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Redondo Red Pearl
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Silver Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
