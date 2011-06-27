  1. Home
Used 2006 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Accord
Overview
$21,175
$21,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$21,175
$21,175
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$21,175
$21,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/530.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$21,175
$21,175
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$21,175
$21,175
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$21,175
$21,175
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$21,175
$21,175
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$21,175
$21,175
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$21,175
$21,175
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$21,175
$21,175
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$21,175
$21,175
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$21,175
$21,175
Front track61.1 in.
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight3122 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
$21,175
$21,175
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$21,175
$21,175
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/60R V tiresyes
Suspension
$21,175
$21,175
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$21,175
$21,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
