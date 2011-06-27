  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2005 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,850
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/530.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,850
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,850
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,850
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,850
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3124 lbs.
Gross weight4125 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length187.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,850
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles