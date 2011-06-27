  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2005 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Honda Accord Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,140
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)427.5/564.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Torque232 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,140
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,140
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,140
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,140
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3501 lbs.
Gross weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length189.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,140
All season tiresyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,140
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2005 Honda Accord Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles