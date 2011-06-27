  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2005 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,950
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.9/478.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Torque212 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,950
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,950
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14 cu.ft.
Curb weight3349 lbs.
Gross weight4300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length189.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Redondo Red Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,950
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles