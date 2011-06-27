  1. Home
Used 2004 Honda Accord EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/530.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,400
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,400
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.8 cu.ft.
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight3150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume88 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Graphite Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,400
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
