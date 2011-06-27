  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.9/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Torque212 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,900
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front track61.1 in.
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Gross weight4300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume88 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Noble Green Pearl
  • Graphite Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
