Used 2003 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

VERY GOOD USED CAR hondas_rule , 04/14/2014 50 of 53 people found this review helpful Bought this as my work car this past Christmas break with 121k miles on it. These are great cars but Honda did have some troubles with this new body style in '03. The V6's eat up transmissions if you are the type to mash the gas and make the transmission shift under full throttle acceleration. The 4 cyls don't seem to have transmission issues. I had to replace the cruise control switch on the steering column which was an easy and cheap fix ( $35 on eBay ). The driver side door lock actuator which requires taking the door panel off went bad ( $20 on eBay ). Drivers seat belt light on the dash won't go out even though I have it buckled. Not that big a deal. Overall a great car for $5800 Report Abuse

BadTranny nikkithediyer , 08/12/2014 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought it used in 2012 with about 181k. That thang was surprisingly fast. Loved taking it out on the highway on trips. It was my 3rd Honda. I drove it from Philly to Atlanta and back. Tranny died at 211k. I drive a lot. I must say, it was low on trans fluid but it was also very very dark. I don't know too much about cars my research suggests there could have been that common issue of the 3rd gear not being lubricated properly and grinding out....or maybe neglect on my part. Either way, I don't have the car. I sold it cheap but really miss it! Wish I'd kept it and just replaced trans. I should have noticed the subtle hard downshift from 3rd the 2nd from the beginning...can't win em all. Report Abuse

Honda made a mistake in 2003... Mike Wilcox , 02/28/2016 EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 32 of 37 people found this review helpful Sorry but after this 2003 Honda Accord EXL v6 ( yes FULLY LOADED ) blew the transmission today after 112,000 miles, I will not buy another Honda. Honda missed the mark on the 2003 cars and we are paying for it. This one has required expensive repair around 110,000 miles including a $3500 transmission, a $2400 power steering replacement and a $3000 paint job due to peeling clearcoat. Note, other annoyances includes door lock actuator failure at about the same time. Didn't most cars fail like this, ie at 100k miles, in the 1970s? Something happened starting in 2003 to Honda quality to let these problems hit the consumer and unfortunately in our case we had to pay for the repairs. It is a sad day, like losing a friend. Particularly, since we have three Hondas in the family. Survivors include a 2002 Accord and a 2003 CRV. The 02 Accord and 03 CRV each have over 200,000 miles on them and have had no serious problems including a rock solid original engine and transmission. In the past, we paid more for Honda quality and expected more from Honda. In my case, we ignored the complaints against the 2003 - 2005 Hondas thinking it was a fluke, this was a bad mistake. And sadly, you can not trust Hondas to the point where you pay more for a Honda than any of the other brand. So the morale of the story is that 'you' must add Honda to the list of vendors that you MUST use a 'buyer beware' approach. Do your homework, delay the purchase and shop around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I've owned (long term) randomao , 07/17/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car in late 05' with approx 34,000 on it. 120,000 miles later, and no major issues at all. The CD changer shorted out @ 75k, but it was covered under the extended warranty. Like others mentioned, the paint isn't holding up the best, there's a lot of chips, and the clear coat is starting to peel in a couple places. The drivers window comes off the track once in while, making a loud squealing noise, and the leather, where the back of you're upper left arm contacts the seat is cracking, Insignificant cons. I've been thinking about getting a newer car, but it's hard to find one that offers more that doesn't cost 25k. It's paid for, and I wouldn't hesitate a 2000 mi trip. Report Abuse