  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2002 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,890
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/495.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,890
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,890
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,890
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,890
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,890
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Front track61.2 in.
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Noble Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,890
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2002 Honda Accord LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles