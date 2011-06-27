Used 2002 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

14 year owner shooting for 250000 miles Ronnie , 03/30/2016 EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love my car===despite transmission replacement at 83g which after some discussion cost me 1100 instead of the full quoted cost of 2200. Brake rotors are basically a routine issue due to warping. This in turn quickly causes front end issues if not addressed as soon as you notice wheels shaking when you brake over 50 mph. I still enjoy driving it after 173G miles and will likely keep it till 250g if the transmission doesn't crap out again. I feel the rotor warping issue has been handled terribly by Honda. At very least they should turn the rotors at no cost for lifetime owners! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good, except for transmission FLDriver , 06/29/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Transmission problems! Transmission replaced at 110,000 miles and again at 165,000 miles. I have done the regularly scheduled maintenance on this car. I don't think it's my driving style either. For example, I usually get at least 60,000 miles from a set of tires (on third set). Honda replaced first transmission for me without any charge (or any explanation). Second one cost me $2k. Family has owned hondas since 1981. I have enjoyed owning this one for 9 years. Not sure if I will buy another Accord. I have not seen shining reviews of the 07 - 09 models.

Transmission issues Honda Wont Acknowledge thuglife714 , 04/02/2014 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I am the third owner of this car after my uncle. My uncle at 68,000 miles had to replace the transmission $2500. Then later he sold the car to me. with 116,000 miles on it.. At 129,000 miles I had to rebuilt the transmission $1500 now currently at 143,100 miles symptoms of transmission slipping hesitating yet again. Meaning a new rebuilt.. engine code P1751. I was thinking of buying the 2014 accord but the problems this car has given me not going to. HONDA doesn't appreciate it's customers and doesn't want to acknowledge The Problem with these transmissions.. 98-02 models #HateHonda

129,000 miles - never a big problem chris082087 , 03/29/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased the car used from a dealer in 08 at 93,000 miles. While I owned the car, it was maintained well. I had the oil changed every 3-5k. I had the timing belt and plugs changed at the 120k mark ($900ish). I never had a problem, and I drove the car pretty hard. I ended up getting T-boned around 129k and the car was totaled... Every few months, something would come-up (vibration, check engine light, funny engine sound), but it always turned out to be minor and I don't think I ever spent more than $100 each I took it into the shop for any of those problems.