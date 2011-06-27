  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2002 Honda Accord
  5. Used 2002 Honda Accord Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Accord
5(59%)4(18%)3(10%)2(12%)1(1%)
4.2
115 reviews
Write a review
See all Accords for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,162 - $2,728
Used Accord for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...23

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

14 year owner shooting for 250000 miles

Ronnie, 03/30/2016
EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Love my car===despite transmission replacement at 83g which after some discussion cost me 1100 instead of the full quoted cost of 2200. Brake rotors are basically a routine issue due to warping. This in turn quickly causes front end issues if not addressed as soon as you notice wheels shaking when you brake over 50 mph. I still enjoy driving it after 173G miles and will likely keep it till 250g if the transmission doesn't crap out again. I feel the rotor warping issue has been handled terribly by Honda. At very least they should turn the rotors at no cost for lifetime owners!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good, except for transmission

FLDriver, 06/29/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Transmission problems! Transmission replaced at 110,000 miles and again at 165,000 miles. I have done the regularly scheduled maintenance on this car. I don't think it's my driving style either. For example, I usually get at least 60,000 miles from a set of tires (on third set). Honda replaced first transmission for me without any charge (or any explanation). Second one cost me $2k. Family has owned hondas since 1981. I have enjoyed owning this one for 9 years. Not sure if I will buy another Accord. I have not seen shining reviews of the 07 - 09 models.

Report Abuse

Transmission issues Honda Wont Acknowledge

thuglife714, 04/02/2014
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I am the third owner of this car after my uncle. My uncle at 68,000 miles had to replace the transmission $2500. Then later he sold the car to me. with 116,000 miles on it.. At 129,000 miles I had to rebuilt the transmission $1500 now currently at 143,100 miles symptoms of transmission slipping hesitating yet again. Meaning a new rebuilt.. engine code P1751. I was thinking of buying the 2014 accord but the problems this car has given me not going to. HONDA doesn't appreciate it's customers and doesn't want to acknowledge The Problem with these transmissions.. 98-02 models #HateHonda

Report Abuse

129,000 miles - never a big problem

chris082087, 03/29/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased the car used from a dealer in 08 at 93,000 miles. While I owned the car, it was maintained well. I had the oil changed every 3-5k. I had the timing belt and plugs changed at the 120k mark ($900ish). I never had a problem, and I drove the car pretty hard. I ended up getting T-boned around 129k and the car was totaled... Every few months, something would come-up (vibration, check engine light, funny engine sound), but it always turned out to be minor and I don't think I ever spent more than $100 each I took it into the shop for any of those problems.

Report Abuse

Avoid like the plague !

Cristoph, 04/26/2016
EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
16 of 23 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car since 2005. I made a quick decision to buy it without doing research. BAD MOVE ! Take 5 mins to look up official recall \ complaints. Anyone who gives this car a good review has limited knowledge and/or experience with cars. The automatic transmission might go down in history for being one of the WORST ever made. Ever notice accords with faded paint ? That's another inherent problem. Some received a cheaper paint and clear coat resulting in the discoloration. If I had taken even 2 mins to research this car I would not have bought it. It's sitting in my garage broken. $2000 to fix transmissin. Not doing it. Rebuilt and refurbished transmissions have same problem

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...23
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accords for sale

Related Used 2002 Honda Accord Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles