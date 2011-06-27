Used 2001 Honda Accord LX V-6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$22,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,400
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,400
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
$22,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$22,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$22,400
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
$22,400
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$22,400
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length189.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Colors
$22,400
Exterior Colors
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
$22,400
P205/65R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$22,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,400
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
