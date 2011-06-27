  1. Home
Used 2001 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$19,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,590
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,590
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,590
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$19,590
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,590
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,590
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,590
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,590
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Height56.9 in.
$19,590
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length189.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3097 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$19,590
Exterior Colors
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R15 tiresyes
$19,590
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
