Used 2001 Honda Accord EX V-6 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length189.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
