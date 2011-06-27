  1. Home
Used 2001 Honda Accord EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/495.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length189.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Signet Silver Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Deep Velvet Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
