Used 2001 Honda Accord DX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Accord
Overview
$15,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$15,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$15,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/495.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$15,650
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$15,650
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$15,650
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$15,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Power Feature
$15,650
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$15,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$15,650
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
$15,650
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$15,650
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length189.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.
Colors
$15,650
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver
  • Taffeta White
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
$15,650
P195/70R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
$15,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$15,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
