Used 2001 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

300k miles and still going strong! jump man , 04/26/2016 EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful purchased this car 3 years ago due to me reading good reviews about how reliable it is and the reviews were right. I put 25k miles per year on it. Super reliable, comfortable and drives great.. even in the snow. my cruise control doesn't work anymore which is a bummer but everything else works great. if you need a comfortable low maintenance car to get you from A to B this is the best bang for the buck.. I wonder if I could break a record and put 1,000,000 miles on it Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Accord Ali King , 07/02/2016 EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the best car. I have owned it for 15 years and have had no problems. I could drive for hours in comfort. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great looking, reliable, but boring car. Oleg , 03/30/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought mine 5 months ago and even though I find its reliability quite impressive, I still can't figure out why this car was made: It's a sporty looking coupe, but it was never offered as a stick shift, has a very soft suspension and visually deceiving configuration - its long body suggests RWD but being a Honda it never came as such. AWD was never offered in US either. Other than that - the J30A1 motor provides great fuel economy for a V6, the ride is smooth and comfortable, and most things in the interior are conveniently located and make sense. Report Abuse

01 Honda Accord Coupe V6 dmnion , 02/27/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car is a real head turner and it has the power to match. I regret not waiting til 02 model considering the passenger seat is power too. Also, the driver's seat is power but not very comfortable. It needs more adjustment. This is my second Honda. They are reliable cars with great retail but I would consider an Acrua CL if I were to purchase another Honda/Acura. Report Abuse