Used 2000 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/495.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Signet Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Quartz
  • Ivory
