Used 2000 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

268K and still driving great kcinga1 , 06/04/2011 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in Sept of 2001 during the honda clearance event. When I first got it, I used to have probs with the EGR valve every 40K or so. But then they finally recalled and the problem was fixed. I think I've been through 3 alternators. No engine/tranny work. Replaced brakes a lot because I'm a rough driver. I drive @ 120 miles daily rt to work. I'm in Georgia so I can't really say how it handles cold weather, but it's been a champ in the extreme heat. About three years ago, I had freon added to the AC because it wasn't getting as cold as it should. It's great now. Report Abuse

My favorite car! larien , 05/04/2015 EX V6 2dr Coupe 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in February 2000. The problems I have had: an electrical relay went out so the engine cooling fans stayed on, had to replace alternator, water pump and oil pump. This Accord has been super reliable, fun to drive and wonderful to look at! I am about to buy a new Honda but I will not sell this one. It is my favorite of all 6 Honda cars that I have owned. I have around 200,000 miles on this car and still do not worry about getting to where I am going. This was a great purchase. Love this car! Report Abuse

Great Car! G*Luck , 07/20/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Accord new in 2000. It currently has 227,000 miles on it and still runs great. The car has always had the scheduled maintenance done by the dealer and I have only had to replace the alternator (2007) and the starter (2009). The gas mileage isn't fabulous but the quality, durability and reliability far exceeds my expectation for any car. Report Abuse

Love my baby! yori2929 , 11/04/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Honda Accord Coupe from an auction dealer. Within a couple of months, the transmission become faulty. I figured I'd still use my car till the transmission gave in. I even took him to the Honda service center near my home and they immediately diagnosed the transmission giving it 6 months worth of use. Here I am, over a year after Honda diagnosed the death of my Accord and he's still running. No check engine light or anything related. I do take care of him and don't abuse it by sticking the pedal to the floor, though in Georgia it is known to go way higher than the speed limit. Can't say enough great things about my baby Accord. Still very dependable being a 14 yr old car. Report Abuse