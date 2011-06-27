  1. Home
Used 1999 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/478.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length188.8 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Raisin Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Lapis
  • Quartz
  • Ivory
