Used 1999 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg22/28 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/478.8 mi.376.2/478.8 mi.376.2/478.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.17.1 gal.17.1 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.38.5 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.36.5 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Height56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.70.3 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.3020 lbs.2987 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Velvet Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Black Current Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Black Current Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Deep Velvet Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Lapis
  • Quartz
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
