Used 1999 Honda Accord Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|359.1/478.8 mi.
|376.2/478.8 mi.
|376.2/478.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.1 gal.
|17.1 gal.
|17.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
|152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 5400 rpm
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|38.5 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|36.5 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|Length
|188.8 in.
|188.8 in.
|188.8 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2888 lbs.
|3020 lbs.
|2987 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
