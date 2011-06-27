  1. Home
Used 1998 Honda Accord EX V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raisin Pearl Metallic
  • New Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Regent Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Teal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Currant Pearl Metallic
