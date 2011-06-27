  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.3 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Eucalyptus Green Pearl
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
