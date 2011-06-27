Used 1997 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Strong and Reliable 5-speed! FireBreathOpal , 06/07/2016 EX 2dr Coupe 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned mostly Toyota, an 88 and 89 Camry, a 97 4Runner and an 06 Prius. I've owned an 04 Volvo S60 and a Mitsubishi Magna. I only owned one other Honda, a 90 Civic and that was like a lil automatic go-kart that always started up and went everywhere. My girlfriend killed that car due to ATF filling difficulties on her part.:) I bought this white 97' accord in 2012 along with a 94' same model for my spouse so we could interchange parts along the way which ended up happening btw. I LOVED THIS car, it was peppy and quick, acted like a snow tank (with winter treads) through snowstorms; efficient as could be with avg 26 - 35 mpg depending on temps outside and how grippy the tires are (summers get 35mpg, winters down to 26); fun to drive with the classic Honda shifting action and sound of the motor correlating so well to each gear; and the sheer simplicity of working on these cars, they are so easy to change out parts and maintain. I have to sell my car now because can't keep due to moving overseas. =( I've hauled 2 kids in the back seat and much stuff in it's capably sized trunk. I love this car and it looks goood in it's new clean, polish, and waxed look and its Honda 7 spoke alloy rims. The JVC bluetooth/USB/aux stereo in it sounds really good with the stock speakers on this model year. I noticed when I hooked up newer Pioneer and Polk speakers and they didn't sound as good. This car also has decent clearance and ability to go camping with here in Colorado. Gonna miss this car. Will definitely buy another Honda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Car tim d , 11/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My wife had one of these for her first new car. Very reliable, easy to maintain and drive. Mileage was 30MPG combined, which was exceptional. A few minor problems: clutch start interlock switch (fixed myself) and a/c condenser kept getting stopped up with leaves and spilling water on floor (dealer wanted $200 to install a screen to keep this from happening). Fairly fun to drive and reasonably fast for a basic car. We had the coupe, but should have spent the money on the sedan so we could get more use out of it after we had kids.

Accords rule! tennisballs , 06/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have really enjoyed this car. It has been incredibly reliable. I've been driving it for 11 years and would drive it for 10 more if my family didn't need a bigger car now.

I LOVE MY HONDA Islander18 , 09/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this beauty in a trade with another private party for my old '88 accord (190000 mi). I have driven this car only 1000 miles since purchasing it but I have already fallen in love with it. The only thing that I have done is replace the standard air box with a K&N Cold Air Intake to increase the horsepower a little. You can't beat 25 MPG in town and the features that come along with an SE. You couldn't pay me enough to sell this beauty