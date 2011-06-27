  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Accord 25th Anniversary Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.6 in.
Curb weight2921 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
