Used 1995 Honda Accord LX V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/391.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Night Shade Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshade Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Malachite Green Pearl Metallic
