Used 1995 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

1995 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.0 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Night Shade Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Malachite Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshade Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Phantom Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl Metallic
