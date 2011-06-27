Used 1995 Honda Accord EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63 cu.ft.
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Night Shade Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Malachite Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshade Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Frost White
