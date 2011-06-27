  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1995 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG251924
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg17/23 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/493.0 mi.289.0/391.0 mi.374.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG251924
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.7 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm170 hp @ 5600 rpm145 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.7 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.37.6 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.0 in.186.8 in.184.0 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.3219 lbs.3009 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.55.3 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Cashmere Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Nightshade Pearl Metallic
  • Malachite Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Night Shade Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Night Shade Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshade Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Malachite Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshade Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Malachite Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Night Shade Gray Pearl Metallic
