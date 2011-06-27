Used 1995 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
My Old Honda
Originally, leased by my wife in 1995, then sold to me in 2000, quite a reliable car with some minor and some not so minor problems. The disc brakes warp so easily on a very regular basis. But this last time I had the dealer do it and they are much better. Anti lock brakes died 50K ago. Rust over rear wheels, passenger window slow to rise or not at all sometimes. Tranny rough in winter. AC drain once got plugged and water kept going all over the interior, and ruined computer board. Overdue for timing belt/water pump . Speedometer/odometer stopped working at 164,000. 4 years later I have 165,000 or 200k plus. The engine just works great, w 25 mpg maybe more over the years. Heater ducts rotted.
I Need Another
Still can't believe it's running , its now 2010 and i have over 300,000 miles. Besides the factory defect :( no big problems at all . If you need a car to get you around this is really it! It just wont quit!
Comfortable and reasonably powered
We bought our '95 Accord EX-V6 used, and now have ~90k miles on it. The only repairs outside of standard mainenance were a $60 part ignition coil and minor A/C repair--which were both foreshadowed. All in all, a very comfortable car that handles pretty well and is well powered.
Bought it used
I bought my EX coupe when it was over 6 years old, and had over 100,000 miles. Even so, it has been one of the best and most reliable cars to drive. I love it! The interior is spacious, I carry a lot in my trunk, and my passengers love the extra space in the back from my previously owned Integra.
I'll be a repeat honda buyer for sure!
I purchased my 95 EX Cpe with 20k miles in the fall of '97. Now, 8 years later, I am at 225,000 miles and am sold as a Honda fan for life. Other than brakes (warped rotors have been frequent), I have done little more than regular tune-ups, oil changes, etc. I have put this car to the test in road trips loaded with luggage/people, city/hwy/mountain driving, and have even had it in some mild off-road adventures while camping, and it has surprisingly good traction in mud/moderate snow, even in mountains (significantly better than similar cars I've driven). It has been fun to drive, and incredibly practical and reliable as well. Still is a solid car, with no rattles/significant wearout.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 1995 Honda Accord Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner