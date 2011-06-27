  1. Home
Used 1995 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Old Honda

healnghanz, 12/14/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Originally, leased by my wife in 1995, then sold to me in 2000, quite a reliable car with some minor and some not so minor problems. The disc brakes warp so easily on a very regular basis. But this last time I had the dealer do it and they are much better. Anti lock brakes died 50K ago. Rust over rear wheels, passenger window slow to rise or not at all sometimes. Tranny rough in winter. AC drain once got plugged and water kept going all over the interior, and ruined computer board. Overdue for timing belt/water pump . Speedometer/odometer stopped working at 164,000. 4 years later I have 165,000 or 200k plus. The engine just works great, w 25 mpg maybe more over the years. Heater ducts rotted.

I Need Another

Steed, 03/04/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Still can't believe it's running , its now 2010 and i have over 300,000 miles. Besides the factory defect :( no big problems at all . If you need a car to get you around this is really it! It just wont quit!

Comfortable and reasonably powered

Sums, 02/14/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought our '95 Accord EX-V6 used, and now have ~90k miles on it. The only repairs outside of standard mainenance were a $60 part ignition coil and minor A/C repair--which were both foreshadowed. All in all, a very comfortable car that handles pretty well and is well powered.

Bought it used

autopacgirl, 04/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my EX coupe when it was over 6 years old, and had over 100,000 miles. Even so, it has been one of the best and most reliable cars to drive. I love it! The interior is spacious, I carry a lot in my trunk, and my passengers love the extra space in the back from my previously owned Integra.

I'll be a repeat honda buyer for sure!

KentuckyGuy, 04/15/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 95 EX Cpe with 20k miles in the fall of '97. Now, 8 years later, I am at 225,000 miles and am sold as a Honda fan for life. Other than brakes (warped rotors have been frequent), I have done little more than regular tune-ups, oil changes, etc. I have put this car to the test in road trips loaded with luggage/people, city/hwy/mountain driving, and have even had it in some mild off-road adventures while camping, and it has surprisingly good traction in mud/moderate snow, even in mountains (significantly better than similar cars I've driven). It has been fun to drive, and incredibly practical and reliable as well. Still is a solid car, with no rattles/significant wearout.

