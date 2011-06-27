Used 1994 Honda Accord EX Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|Front hip room
|52.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3076 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
