Used 1994 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252423
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/28 mpg21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/493.0 mi.374.0/476.0 mi.357.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG252423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm145 hp @ 5500 rpm130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.37.6 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.34.3 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.0 in.184.0 in.187.8 in.
Curb weight2756 lbs.2800 lbs.3076 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.25.7 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.55.1 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono63 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
