Used 1994 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

1994 Accord EX 5sp coupe. ejohn1 , 12/18/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my EX 2 door in Feb 2012, it had 38k on it, was garaged and babied at the dealership so it was like new...and 9 months later I still love the thing. Mileage, comfort and ride/handling along with reliability and durability were why I choose this particular year and model and so far, 10k miles or so, the car does not disappoint. I thought it would be too small and slow for a 6'+ 230 lb guy who prefers roomy musclecars but while it's almost too small for me...it's ok even on long trips and the acceleration is'nt too bad either. I put on a set of Continental Pro Contact Eco Plus which gave it a confident feel plus a new stereo head so...I'm happy as hell driving it. I'd buy it again

My 94 Coupe Clark's Honda , 04/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned. The car runs and sounds rock solid. The fit and finish are as they were the day I drove it off of the lot. All 98,000 miles I have put on it have been a real pleasure. I guess that goes to show you what a quality made car can be like if you follow through on all of the scheduled maintenances. Honda makes very fine vehicles!

My best car ever reg,s honda , 10/30/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 210,000 miles. Bought new and has given great service. Paint still good. Replaced radiator, transmission. Changed oil every 5000 miles. Still has original suspension. Air works great. Interior like new. Engine sounds and runs great. Good on tire mileage. I look forward to driving it till it quits.

I love this car!! mgnabors , 10/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car to get around after postgraduate study abroad and looking for jobs. Great mileage (24 city/34 highway). Looks like new except for a few chips and dings. Have driven all over with no complaints or problems. Will definitely buy another Accord Coupe once the job situation improves. Lifetime Honda devotee!