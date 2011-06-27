  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

1994 Accord EX 5sp coupe.

ejohn1, 12/18/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought my EX 2 door in Feb 2012, it had 38k on it, was garaged and babied at the dealership so it was like new...and 9 months later I still love the thing. Mileage, comfort and ride/handling along with reliability and durability were why I choose this particular year and model and so far, 10k miles or so, the car does not disappoint. I thought it would be too small and slow for a 6'+ 230 lb guy who prefers roomy musclecars but while it's almost too small for me...it's ok even on long trips and the acceleration is'nt too bad either. I put on a set of Continental Pro Contact Eco Plus which gave it a confident feel plus a new stereo head so...I'm happy as hell driving it. I'd buy it again

My 94 Coupe

Clark's Honda, 04/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned. The car runs and sounds rock solid. The fit and finish are as they were the day I drove it off of the lot. All 98,000 miles I have put on it have been a real pleasure. I guess that goes to show you what a quality made car can be like if you follow through on all of the scheduled maintenances. Honda makes very fine vehicles!

My best car ever

reg,s honda, 10/30/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have 210,000 miles. Bought new and has given great service. Paint still good. Replaced radiator, transmission. Changed oil every 5000 miles. Still has original suspension. Air works great. Interior like new. Engine sounds and runs great. Good on tire mileage. I look forward to driving it till it quits.

I love this car!!

mgnabors, 10/22/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this car to get around after postgraduate study abroad and looking for jobs. Great mileage (24 city/34 highway). Looks like new except for a few chips and dings. Have driven all over with no complaints or problems. Will definitely buy another Accord Coupe once the job situation improves. Lifetime Honda devotee!

Where's the quality?

hondoman45, 06/21/2013
DX 2dr Coupe
5 of 11 people found this review helpful

Almost six years ago I wrote a review here that was pretty positive about the Accord. Now, with years of ownership, I can state this isn't a car that can compare with Toyota. It is far inferior as my Accord has needed a head gasket repair, numerous suspension repairs, frequent alignments, electrical gremlins that have plagued it, and it still has issues every couple of months that are costly to fix. I keep thinking it will stop having problems but it just continues on...My four Celicas combined have not had the issues of my one Accord. I take great care of my cars and now question the quality of Honda. This car gets a failing grade. Update on 6/21/21016: Sold this heap to somebody who believed in Honda quality. Glad to be rid of it.

