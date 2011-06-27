Used 1993 Honda Accord Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.0/442.0 mi.
|340.0/442.0 mi.
|323.0/442.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|142 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|142 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
|125 hp @ 5200 rpm
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|39.0 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.4 in.
|37.6 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.8 in.
|50.8 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65 cu.ft.
|65 cu.ft.
|no
|Length
|186.8 in.
|186.8 in.
|185.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3197 lbs.
|3139 lbs.
|3086 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.5 cu.ft.
|34.5 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|Width
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|67.1 in.
