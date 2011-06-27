  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Accord Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/442.0 mi.340.0/442.0 mi.323.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm142 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm125 hp @ 5200 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.39.0 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.37.6 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.50.8 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65 cu.ft.65 cu.ft.no
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.185.2 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.3139 lbs.3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.1 in.
