Used 1992 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight2857 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Colorado Red
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Opal Green Metallic
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
