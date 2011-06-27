  1. Home
Used 1992 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222224
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/425.0 mi.323.0/425.0 mi.357.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG222224
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm142 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5200 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.38.2 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.35.4 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.50.8 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65 cu.ft.65 cu.ft.no
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.185.2 in.
Curb weight3139 lbs.3197 lbs.2857 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.6.3 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Frost White
  • Opal Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Seattle Silver Metallic
  • Arcadia Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Colorado Red
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Opal Green Metallic
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
