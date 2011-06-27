Used 1992 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Original Owner of 17 years Bob , 09/28/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The vehicle cannot be compared with other for it has been totally reliable in all aspects. This vehicle sat in storage for 3 years while on overseas service and upon turning the key, it was not disconnected during storage, it started right up and the clock on the dash still had the correct time. I did the normal hose and belt replacement along with the timing belt and 60K later she is still running strong. As other reviewers have revealed the quarter panels are very rust prone but if I were to call Honda they would probably consider meeting me 1/2 way on the repairs. Not only is the car reliable the manufacturer has been nothing but helpful with minor to major issues. Great car period! Report Abuse

my car YLR , 08/05/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 10 years of good driving.Also easy to tow behjind my motor home Report Abuse

Impressive in every aspect accordtunerx , 02/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my accord for over a year now, and love everything about it. It has great interior and exterior styling and is pretty decent on power too (140 hp)... they only problems i've had with the car were an oxygen sensor that needed replaced and the radiator which had a crack in it... other than that, it is a VERY reliable car which i would reccomend to anyone... i've also added some extra modifications to my accord, which include 17" wheels, lowering springs, upgraded sound system, full performance exhaust system, and cold air intake. All of these upgrades compliment my already great looking and performing accord, and make it even more fun to drive! Report Abuse

No Complaints morose , 01/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had this car for 10 years and 160K miles with no problems until it was totaled when rear-ended and pushed into another vehicle . . . plenty of power with manual transmission, even with 4cyl engine . . . comfortable, smooth ride . . . as far as better half is concerned, no new car can replace this one Report Abuse