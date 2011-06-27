Used 1991 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews
I became THAT Soccer Mom
Love this car! It was my first (and so far only) new car when I bought it 24 years ago - I raised two kids with this car - from infant seats to pop-ups, coolers, first aid kits and extra clothes in the back for club team soccer tournaments, this car has never left me or them by the side of the road. I'm at 225000 miles and still never worry about jumping in the car for a road trip. Never took it to a dealer - too expensive. Have a long term shop that has taken care of it for the last 10 years. I have a 5 speed manual, and I love driving it, it is a dream car. Honda got it right with this one!
wagon power, custom LOVE IT
Love my car, totally custom, but a daily driver. I bought it almost 10 years ago w/ 63k on it, only major thing was the distributor replaced. I'd say this car costs me $200 annually w/ inspection and oil changes, maybe not even. It now has 168k on it and I know it will start, never left me down. Main relay goes often enough to keep a spare one in my glove box, but $2 at a junk yard who cares! LOVE IT, but wish the a/c would work, I guess this is a faulty design, but hey I can live with it.
reliable old car
This is one of the best Honda's I've owned. The car has been family owned since new and I bought it in 1999 with 97,000 miles. I have done all the scheduled maintenance and I have never had any reliability problems. Now the car is 16 years old with 160,000 miles and it still runs and looks perfect. I have driven in commute traffic and still get around 25-30 mpg. I wish the car had the manual transmission, but the automatic is easier in traffic. The car is well balanced when driven in the snow, and can hold a lot of cargo especially with the back seat folded flat. I have had several offers to sell, but I plan on keeping this car until 200K or more.
Winner of a car
Bought it new in 1991, Buy tires when they wear out, changed oil and filter approximately every 3K. Routine maintenance done as it need some, big failure was trans computer but found a rebuilt and changed it myself for $175.00.I think it will soon go to my grand daughter.
1991 Honda Accord LX
I bought this car used because I had heard that they are very reliable. The clutch went out on it at 130,000 miles and cost $950 to fix, I have had the valve cover replaced, and had a leak in the oil pan. It is a very comfortable car and once fixed have no doubt that it will be a very reliable car. It purrs when it is on the highway and I have been getting 28 mpg. Other cars in the paper in MN have been selling with 250K + on them for $2000 which speaks a lot for their durability. The body will fall off long before the engine wears out.
