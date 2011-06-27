Used 1991 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews

I became THAT Soccer Mom Alexis Dolan , 04/18/2016 EX 4dr Wagon 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love this car! It was my first (and so far only) new car when I bought it 24 years ago - I raised two kids with this car - from infant seats to pop-ups, coolers, first aid kits and extra clothes in the back for club team soccer tournaments, this car has never left me or them by the side of the road. I'm at 225000 miles and still never worry about jumping in the car for a road trip. Never took it to a dealer - too expensive. Have a long term shop that has taken care of it for the last 10 years. I have a 5 speed manual, and I love driving it, it is a dream car. Honda got it right with this one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

wagon power, custom LOVE IT Tabitha , 09/11/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love my car, totally custom, but a daily driver. I bought it almost 10 years ago w/ 63k on it, only major thing was the distributor replaced. I'd say this car costs me $200 annually w/ inspection and oil changes, maybe not even. It now has 168k on it and I know it will start, never left me down. Main relay goes often enough to keep a spare one in my glove box, but $2 at a junk yard who cares! LOVE IT, but wish the a/c would work, I guess this is a faulty design, but hey I can live with it. Report Abuse

reliable old car 91 accord wagon , 01/18/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is one of the best Honda's I've owned. The car has been family owned since new and I bought it in 1999 with 97,000 miles. I have done all the scheduled maintenance and I have never had any reliability problems. Now the car is 16 years old with 160,000 miles and it still runs and looks perfect. I have driven in commute traffic and still get around 25-30 mpg. I wish the car had the manual transmission, but the automatic is easier in traffic. The car is well balanced when driven in the snow, and can hold a lot of cargo especially with the back seat folded flat. I have had several offers to sell, but I plan on keeping this car until 200K or more. Report Abuse

Winner of a car Denny , 02/20/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it new in 1991, Buy tires when they wear out, changed oil and filter approximately every 3K. Routine maintenance done as it need some, big failure was trans computer but found a rebuilt and changed it myself for $175.00.I think it will soon go to my grand daughter. Report Abuse