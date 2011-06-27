Used 1991 Honda Accord SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Concord Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Phoenix Red
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Hampshire Green Metallic
  • Mulberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Seattle Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Solaris Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
