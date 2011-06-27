Used 1991 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Get one with low miles! Dillon , 06/01/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Got this car after I wrecked my 93 Mustang for $1800 with about 165k miles on it. It's a good car, not much more could be asked for with the price I paid. The AC went from freezing me out to not working in a few weeks, the variable speed sensor is going out (a common problem with this model), the trunk is leaking, needs new CV joints, a tune up, and I have had head gasket work done, a new battery and alternator, and a new timing belt. It's a great car still, but it's a money pit. Once something goes wrong, everything starts to follow. The gas mileage is the saving grace; I get about 40 highway and around 32-34 in town. Report Abuse

she's still kickin'!! tr0s , 08/05/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 134k on it for just under 5 grand when i was in high school. I figured, it's a honda so it'll last. I had no idea. after regular maintenance (timing belt/waterpump, brakes, oil, etc) this car has been very dependable. i've replaced the radiator, tranny, and torque converter. On the coldest days it fires right up and takes off, no warm up time or anything. I strongly recommend honda to anyone! Report Abuse

Best car ever! bigsquat , 04/04/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this car new in '91 and just yesterday bought a new car to replace it. This is by far the best car we've ever owned and has been a reliability champ. Rust through in the rear fenders due to climate and winter driving are the only issues we've had over 17 years owning it. Honda is best car manufacturer in terms of reliability and quality, hands down. We just bought a new Pilot yesterday and I would be shocked if we don't get the same quality and reliability out of it as this Accord. We're donating it to charity since it still runs perfectly and still has years to go. Unfortunately, trade-in value is negligible at this point, so better to give it to a needy soul than a dealer! Report Abuse

They don't make them like this anymore. Robman , 07/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've always maintained this car perfectly. That said, this is a car that doesn't complain. Except for airbags, it has everything you need - down to the very nicely placed coin holder to the left of the steering wheel. Not once, regardless of how cold or how hot the weather was, has this car not sprung to life the first time I turned the key. A wonderful vehicle. Report Abuse