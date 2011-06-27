Used 1990 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

I love my doofy!! mona_hoyulea , 02/14/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Yes, you read that right, my car's name is doofy. My car is over 20yrs old at this point, almost as old as i am, and runs like a dream!!! This car has raised my expectations of all cars! My doofy has about 210k miles on it with no problem in sight... in fact the guy i bought it from had drove it non-stop from washington state to florida without any problems, 2yrs ago!! How many 20yr old cars would you do that in?! Only this one!!! At this point and age, yes it may need a paint job... but the engine on these cars are amazing, if you have the chance to buy one, I'd say you are not wasting ur money.... and you will probably be driving it for another 20 yrs!!! Report Abuse

90 Honda Accord Naomi , 02/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We purchased this car back in March of 2004. It has been very reliable up until last year. Eventually sold it at 190,000 miles to someone who likes to fix old cars up, but it was still running ok when sold. I was very happy with this car when I had it.

Still loving it kimmo , 05/31/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought new as a demo. Even after 18 years with it being stolen twice, almost totaled once and with two other accidents, this car is super dependable. The exterior, interior, and engine have all held up well with regular maintenance. New radiator, three batteries, two brake jobs, a couple of power steering repairs from leaks, CVs, a new gas tank (service stripped plug!) plus maintenance is about all this car has cost me. I can't justify anything newer as this one keeps going & going and she still looks awesome! I use my AAA for my friend's newer car troubles. I can't believe I get offers from others now to buy my car. I think it has turned into a classic.

My first is 18 yrs old.. Richardj , 06/03/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This my first car in Canada since I just arrived here, for 2 months I am using it I really am impressed on its performance it doesn't give me any problem yet, but I can feel that it will go along way, just got a change oil, power steering fluid changed and wiper blades changed. Thanks Honda for making me feel that I did the right choice.