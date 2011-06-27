Requirements and Restrictions:

Honda Military Appreciation Offer provides select and eligible U.S. Military personnel and their spouse and Gold Star Family members an appreciation $500 award toward any new and untitled 2020 or newer Honda automobile when financed or leased through Honda Financial Services (HFS). (excludes Zero Due at Signing Lease program). To be eligible for this offer, you must meet certain credit criteria established by HFS, and the vehicle must be eligible for new-vehicle rates. Client Eligibility: Active Duty U.S. Military, (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) and their spouses. Active Duty U.S. Military Ready Reserve, (Inactive National Guard, Individual Ready Reserve, Selected Reserve) and their spouses. U.S. Military Veterans who are within 180 days of separation from active service, and their spouses. U.S. Military Retirees (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve). Spouses of U.S. Military Retirees (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) who are within 180 days of separation from active service. Gold Star Family Members are immediate relatives (Widow, Parents, Next of Kin) of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities. Eligible customers must meet the following conditions at the time of purchase: Provide Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) as proof of military status or active service at the time of purchase or lease. Spouses of a member of the U.S. Military must provide proof of relationship by presenting a Military ID, and provide spouse' LES. Only a copy of the LES will be retained by the dealership for verification. Receive credit approval through Honda Financial Services. Gold Star Family Members are immediate relatives (Widow, Parents, Next of Kin) of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities. This offer must be redeemed towards capitalized cost reduction or down payment assistance.