2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Accord Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG48
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)48/47 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)614.4/601.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG48
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

