2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Hondas have the best interior Bill R. , 03/21/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful As we did 2 years ago when we bought a Honda CRV AWD, we shopped and test-drove many brands (Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Mazda) but when we got to the Hondas at the end the interior was like a breath of fresh air and felt just right. Just an extra inch or two here and there front and back (especially headroom, I'm tall), clean and simple dash and control layout (much more so than the other brands), excellent window visibility all around, and by far the best seats. A really great piece of human factors engineering. Most data I've found on hybrid cars in general shows that their actual fuel economy comes in at 15-20% below the EPA, due to differences between the EPA testing protocol and true driving conditions, especially here where we live in the mountains. EPA on sticker is 48/48 mpg, I'm getting 42 which matches the center of the bell-curve on actual data reported from customers. Update after 1 year: Overall mileage much better than previously reported. Live in rural/suburban area with most driving at 50mph or under. Consistently getting 50mpg. Exceptions to that: Interstate cruising at 70 mph mileage drops to 45mpg due to wind resistance. Also, during winter the engine runs more for heat so mileage drops by 5mpg or so. Now back to spring, no heat required, back to 50mpg. No problems at all in 1 year / 10,000 miles. Here's a big one: Reading other reviews, I saw complaints about the owner's manual not explaining a lot of things. Very true! The paper manual that comes with the car is just the very basics. Go to Honda.com and download the PDF of the full 600+ page manual that explains all of the gauges and settings in great detail. It's free. Answered a lot of advanced questions for me. Well worth doing! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car for my driving conditions Sparky , 03/03/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 73 of 78 people found this review helpful Bought this for the safety and luxury features. I drive 100 miles every work day. The Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist allow me to focus on looking outside the car. The Blind Side Alert (I think that's what Honda calls it), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems are like having an extra set of eyes watching out for me. I have the Touring edition, for which the Ventilated Seats provide great relief during the hot days, and the Heads Up Display is great for keeping my eyes on the road and not inside the car. I went with a Black Interior due to lighter color interiors tend to create glare on windows in sunlight ( which helps the interior of the car disappear, and keep my eyes on the road). I've had to adjust my driving habits by going exactly the speed limit, and the Cumulative Fuel Economy on the Range and Fuel page on the instrument cluster reflects about 47 to 49 mpg. However, when refueling I calculate 52 to 54 mpg. I test drove both the Traditional Powertrain and the Hybrid. The Hybrid was much more smooth, though, less torque at freeway speeds (yet, satisfactorily performed with no concern). I'll restate that, the Hybrid has satisfactory torque at all speeds, and I'm extremely happy with this purchase. The return of the dials and buttons on the infotainment are very appreciated, and the customizable options for displays tiles make selection of sources and info easy and quick. I get about a 570 to 590 range (calculated by the car). Report Abuse

A Professional driver's assessment. Dan Kuyek , 10/06/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Having over 3 million miles in the rearview mirror, trucking, Greyhound and taxi owner and currently putting high miles on this Honda via Uber, I have found potentially serious issues. Admittedly, they may be only in my particular car but they need to be pointed out in case they're generic. All are sporadic and only occur occasionally which makes it difficult to be addressed by 'serive managers'. The lane control on occasion wants to follow an exit lane, usually if it has a well painted line exiting to the right. The 'bug' is momentary and it corrects itself quickly. Yet an inexperienced driver may be drawn into a potential accident through over correction. That same lane control will 'react' to white/light colored vehicles in the right lane when passing them. Again, briefly. Yet again, a potential issue for new, distracted or tired drivers. As I have put over 10,000 miles on this car in three months, I have developed a good understanding of the vehicle and these issues are rare in occurrence yet catch one by suprise due to the very rareness of them. The worst one is having the automatic breaking system kick in, usually when passing under large direction signs overhead for a brief period as it looks to me the system interprets the signs as barriers!. This event just occurred without ANY barrier, sign or reasonable explanation which left me a bit shaken up. (Having experienced pretty much as a professional driver, shaking me up is NOT something that I take lightly!) My vehicle also has a quirk that's outright dangerous, in my opinion. It has only occurred a few times and would be very hard to replicate by s service department. On freeways, at speed, 60-70 MPH, and a sudden HARD brake- to avoid a potential collision the right front brake applies before the left, pulling the vehicle to the right. It quickly corrects but it is flat out dangerous. The breaks are perfect in normal driving conditions with no hint of anything untoward in the system until that freeway speed and hard brake application. On the positive side, both ride and comfort are superb. The sensors are a great assistance in parallel parking and warnings when backing up. The turning radius is well below average. Likely due to both the electric motor and gas engine are 'side by side', that leaves less room for wheel turns, so be careful parallel parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. Overall, a good car. The high tech aspect is a 'work in progress', however. I can drive this car far better on my own than with the cute assists. At least for now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 EX-l Hybrid GG , 01/24/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 62 of 68 people found this review helpful You won't get anywhere near the 48 MPG the EPA estimates show. 39 mpg isn't bad compared to the non-hybrid versions but falls far short of the advertised 48/48/48. Great ride and very quiet. Safety features are awesome but, the same can be found on many other new cars. Shop wisely. Out the door prices vary widely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse