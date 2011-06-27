  1. Home
Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG47
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)47/47 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)601.6/601.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG47
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3377 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
