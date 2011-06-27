Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Accord Hybrid Sedan
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,997*
Total Cash Price
$27,590
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,446*
Total Cash Price
$35,039
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,446*
Total Cash Price
$35,039
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,497*
Total Cash Price
$30,349
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,397*
Total Cash Price
$28,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accord Hybrid Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$610
|$332
|$1,916
|$1,031
|$1,191
|$5,080
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,484
|$1,193
|$883
|$553
|$200
|$4,313
|Depreciation
|$4,974
|$2,804
|$2,467
|$2,188
|$1,964
|$14,397
|Fuel
|$676
|$697
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$3,590
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,147
|$6,157
|$7,254
|$5,868
|$5,571
|$34,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accord Hybrid Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$775
|$422
|$2,433
|$1,309
|$1,513
|$6,452
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,090
|Financing
|$1,885
|$1,515
|$1,121
|$702
|$254
|$5,478
|Depreciation
|$6,317
|$3,561
|$3,133
|$2,779
|$2,494
|$18,284
|Fuel
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,559
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,887
|$7,819
|$9,213
|$7,452
|$7,075
|$44,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accord Hybrid Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$775
|$422
|$2,433
|$1,309
|$1,513
|$6,452
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,090
|Financing
|$1,885
|$1,515
|$1,121
|$702
|$254
|$5,478
|Depreciation
|$6,317
|$3,561
|$3,133
|$2,779
|$2,494
|$18,284
|Fuel
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,559
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,887
|$7,819
|$9,213
|$7,452
|$7,075
|$44,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accord Hybrid Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$4,784
|Maintenance
|$671
|$365
|$2,108
|$1,134
|$1,310
|$5,588
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,811
|Financing
|$1,632
|$1,312
|$971
|$608
|$220
|$4,744
|Depreciation
|$5,471
|$3,084
|$2,714
|$2,407
|$2,160
|$15,837
|Fuel
|$744
|$767
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,162
|$6,773
|$7,979
|$6,455
|$6,128
|$38,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accord Hybrid Sedan Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$4,523
|Maintenance
|$634
|$345
|$1,993
|$1,072
|$1,239
|$5,283
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,541
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,712
|Financing
|$1,543
|$1,241
|$918
|$575
|$208
|$4,486
|Depreciation
|$5,173
|$2,916
|$2,566
|$2,276
|$2,043
|$14,973
|Fuel
|$703
|$725
|$746
|$769
|$791
|$3,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,553
|$6,403
|$7,544
|$6,103
|$5,794
|$36,397
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Accord Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
