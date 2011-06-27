Used 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG47
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)50/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)790.0/711.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG47
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower196 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.3 cu.ft.
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Hematite Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
