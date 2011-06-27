Used 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Accord Hybrid Sedan
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,471*
Total Cash Price
$22,993
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,471*
Total Cash Price
$22,993
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,867*
Total Cash Price
$18,105
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Accord Hybrid Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$1,347
|$1,397
|$230
|$2,842
|$2,234
|$8,051
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,237
|$994
|$735
|$461
|$166
|$3,594
|Depreciation
|$5,113
|$2,583
|$2,273
|$2,014
|$1,808
|$13,792
|Fuel
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,559
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,353
|$7,565
|$5,984
|$8,241
|$7,328
|$40,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Accord Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$1,347
|$1,397
|$230
|$2,842
|$2,234
|$8,051
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,237
|$994
|$735
|$461
|$166
|$3,594
|Depreciation
|$5,113
|$2,583
|$2,273
|$2,014
|$1,808
|$13,792
|Fuel
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,559
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,353
|$7,565
|$5,984
|$8,241
|$7,328
|$40,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Accord Hybrid Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$1,061
|$1,100
|$181
|$2,238
|$1,759
|$6,339
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$989
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,153
|Financing
|$974
|$783
|$579
|$363
|$131
|$2,830
|Depreciation
|$4,026
|$2,034
|$1,790
|$1,586
|$1,424
|$10,860
|Fuel
|$676
|$697
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$3,590
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,939
|$5,957
|$4,712
|$6,489
|$5,770
|$31,867
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
