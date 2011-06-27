Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Accord Hybrid Sedan
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,581*
Total Cash Price
$16,103
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,568*
Total Cash Price
$20,451
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,568*
Total Cash Price
$20,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Accord Hybrid Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$4,359
|Maintenance
|$1,087
|$178
|$2,208
|$487
|$1,590
|$5,550
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$885
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,049
|Financing
|$866
|$696
|$516
|$323
|$116
|$2,517
|Depreciation
|$3,817
|$1,772
|$1,559
|$1,382
|$1,240
|$9,770
|Fuel
|$676
|$697
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$3,590
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,546
|$4,688
|$6,447
|$4,496
|$5,404
|$29,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Accord Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$226
|$2,804
|$618
|$2,019
|$7,049
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$655
|$410
|$147
|$3,197
|Depreciation
|$4,848
|$2,250
|$1,980
|$1,755
|$1,575
|$12,408
|Fuel
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,559
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,853
|$5,954
|$8,188
|$5,710
|$6,863
|$37,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Accord Hybrid Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$226
|$2,804
|$618
|$2,019
|$7,049
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$655
|$410
|$147
|$3,197
|Depreciation
|$4,848
|$2,250
|$1,980
|$1,755
|$1,575
|$12,408
|Fuel
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,559
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,853
|$5,954
|$8,188
|$5,710
|$6,863
|$37,568
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Accord Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
