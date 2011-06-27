2022 GMC Yukon Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SLESLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $500 Lender Bonus for Standard APR - Expires 09/30/2021
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 01/03/2022
Lender Bonus for Standard APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2021
- End
- 09/30/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(0 available)
