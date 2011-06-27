  1. Home
2021 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,800
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,800
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,800
SLT Luxury Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Rear Media and Nav Packageyes
SLT Luxury Plus Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Option Package Discount Not Desiredyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,800
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,800
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Power-Sliding Center Consoleyes
Manual Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Vertical Cargo Netyes
Center Console Lockable Storage Boxyes
Power Release Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,800
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsyes
Illuminated Front GMC Emblemyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsyes
Illumination Packageyes
Power Panoramic Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Mirror GMC Emblemyes
22" Multi-Spoke Bright Polished Wheelsyes
22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 6-Spoke Midnight Silver Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Maximum cargo capacity122.9 cu.ft.
Length210.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Curb weight5677 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Height76.5 in.
Maximum payload1702 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Smokey Quartz Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,800
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P275/65R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
